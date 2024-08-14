Dubai Municipality launches new and improved Dubai Building Permits (Dubai BPs) app

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, August 13, 2024: Dubai Municipality has upgraded its Dubai Building Permits (Dubai BPs) application, which provides an integrated package of services and information related to building permits in the Emirate of Dubai. The Municipality has completed a full redesign of the app, with an improved user experience and new features that enhance convenience for building owners, contractors and consultants, and meet their needs.

The new features include a dashboard that enables building owners to view information about their land plots, as well as a search function to find consultants and contractors registered in Dubai. Building owners can also evaluate consultants and contractors directly from the app, using data such as status, alongside the type and number of existing projects they are working on, to inform the selection process.

Dubai Municipality has also introduced an e-payment feature via Dubai Pay, facilitating financial transactions for building owners to pay fees directly, in addition to new services such as annex licensing and requests for approved engineering plans that can be accessed through the app.

Updates to the Dubai BPs app and other digital services across the construction sector are part of Dubai Municipality’s continuous efforts to develop smart digital solutions that meet the highest international standards. The aim is to enhance the quality of building licensing and control services, supporting the development of a smart, sustainable and advanced construction sector that reinforces Dubai's global competitiveness.

The Dubai BPs app provides a user-friendly digital experience for all relevant stakeholders, including owners, contractors, investors and consultants, to access services and guidance related to the regulation of the building and construction sector in Dubai. A portal within the app offers information about regulations, laws, circulars, checklists, and a comprehensive overview of consulting offices and contracting companies.

The app also enables users to track the status of building licence transactions, view engineers' notes, pay fees and book appointments seamlessly, and provides access various to reports related to buildings, projects, transactions and completion rates.





