Docs Save 72-Yr-Old Man With Non-Healing Ulcers From Leg Amputation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A 72-year-old man's 15-year struggle with non-healing ulcers on his right leg, caused by neglected varicose veins, was brought to an end by a successful medical intervention by doctors.

The patient Abdul Mabood, a mill worker, faced the risk of leg amputation due to the severity of his condition.

He had suffered from non-healing ulcers with dilated veins and skin discoloration, which worsened over the years.

Despite seeking at multiple hospitals, he was advised to undergo an above-knee leg amputation.

However, doctors at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Kanpur, saved his leg and restored his quality of life using a minimally-invasive procedure.

The team performed an endovenous laser ablation with a foam sclerotherapy procedure, which involved puncturing the vein, using a laser fiber to burn the vein, and sealing it.

This one-hour outpatient procedure, performed under local anesthesia, was painless, allowing the patient to walk within two hours.

“Timely treatment for varicose veins is important. It is a common issue in India affecting one in seven males and one in four females post-pregnancy,” said Dr. Achintya Sharma, Vascular Surgeon at Apollo Spectra.

Neglecting this condition can lead to severe complications like non-healing ulcers, particularly in professions involving prolonged standing, he added.

The remarkable recovery showcased the potential for non-invasive approaches to manage and heal serious conditions, offering hope to others facing similar challenges.

After following the prescribed procedure, Mabood's ulcers healed entirely within three months, preventing the need for amputation, according to the doctor.

The treatment's success not only saved Mabood from a severe outcome but also highlighted the importance of timely and effective medical intervention in such cases.

"Due to foul-smelling ulcers, I avoided social events due to embarrassment for 15 years. I got a second lease on life, and I am delighted," Mabood said, thanking the doctors.