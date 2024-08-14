Bengaluru: Cooker Blast Near JP Nagar's Udupi Upahar Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident near JP Nagar's 24th Main Udupi Upahar in Bengaluru, a suspicious explosion occurred on Monday morning, raising alarm in the neighbourhood. The blast, which took place around 10 a.m. in a house, left two young men from Uttar Pradesh, Samir and Mosin, seriously injured.

Samir was quickly rushed to the Victoria Hospital Burns Unit for treatment. However, Mosin, who sustained severe burns covering approximately 60% of his body, tragically passed away before receiving adequate medical attention. His body is currently at Victoria Hospital, where authorities are conducting further examinations to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The explosion, initially suspected to be caused by a cooker, was so intense that it shattered the room and scattered household items. Burnt wires were also found at the scene, further heightening suspicions. This incident bears an eerie resemblance to the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast, which was first dismissed as a cylinder explosion but later confirmed as a terrorist attack.

Investigation teams, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Investigation Team, have been dispatched to the site. The blast occurred within the jurisdiction of the Puttenahalli Police Station, and local authorities are assisting in the probe. Given the severe damage, particularly on the eve of Independence Day, investigators are treating the incident with utmost seriousness.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand addressed the situation, stating that the explosion was the result of a cooker blast combined with a short circuit, dismissing any immediate links to terrorism. However, with more severe damage than what is typical of a simple cooker explosion, doubts remain.

NIA officials are thoroughly investigating the cause and severity of the blast. They are also scrutinizing the backgrounds of the injured youths, including how they arrived in Bengaluru and their activities before the incident. The police are examining the explosives used and conducting a comprehensive search of the area. This incident follows closely on the heels of the Rameswaram Cafe blast, and the similarities have not gone unnoticed by investigators.