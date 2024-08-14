KUNA Interns Get Acquainted With KRCS Field Training

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Sara Safar

KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- As part of its internship program for college students, KUNA took its interns on a field training trip to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), to get acquainted with the workflow of the society.

The interns interviewed KRCS officials on the local, regional and international roles of the society, as well as the mechanisms it adopts in response to crises.

They also conversed about KRCS' future plans and cooperation with local and international entities. (end)

