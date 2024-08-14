Syrian media reports missile attack aimed at U.S. air base situated in eastern Syria

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, Syrian state reported a missile attack aimed at a U.S. air base situated in the Coneco gas field in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria. Despite the missile's trajectory towards the base, it did not manage to hit its target, and the attack was ultimately unsuccessful, as confirmed by a U.S. official.



In a related development, the Pentagon disclosed on Tuesday that eight U.S. military personnel sustained injuries in a drone strike on a base in Syria from the previous week. This announcement marks the first official confirmation of injuries resulting from the drone attack. According to Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder, three of the injured soldiers have since returned to their duties. The remaining soldiers were treated for brain injuries and smoke inhalation.



Ryder also indicated that the United States believes the drone attack was conducted by factions supported by Iran. The Pentagon is currently working to identify these groups. The attack on Saturday, targeting a U.S. base in eastern Syria, was carried out by an unidentified drone. This incident represents the second such attack within a span of 48 hours, with initial reports suggesting no casualties from this recent drone strike.



These recent events occur against a backdrop of heightened tensions and speculation about potential future attacks by Iranian-backed forces. The U.S. maintains approximately 900 military personnel in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, where they are involved in advisory and support roles aimed at countering the resurgence of ISIS.



The series of attacks underscores the increasingly volatile situation in the region and highlights the complex interactions between U.S. forces, Iranian-backed factions, and broader regional security dynamics.

