Gurugram: GMDA To Reconstruct Stormwater Drain Along Sector Dividing Road 17/18

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 14 (IANS) Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will undertake the of RCC a type water Drain from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk along the sector dividing road 17/18, which links NH-48 with the Old Delhi road.

The Authority has also invited the tender for the work.

Under this project, a 2.8 Km long drain of size 2.0 x 1.60 meters will be rebuilt from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk at a cost of Rs 14.80 crore.

The existing drain along the sector dividing road 17/18 is over three decades old and has deteriorated over the years and some portions of the drain have also sunk near the Iffco Chowk.

The Authority will reconstruct this drain to provide an improved drainage network in this sector.

Additionally, illegal encroachments falling along the drain length will be removed and any existing utilities will also be shifted.

A long-standing boundary wall of the Iffco Society, spanning almost a 1 kilometre in length, which is built on the existing drain, will be demolished to execute the work laying the new drainage infrastructure.

A high-tension power line installed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on the ROW earmarked for the stormwater drain will also be relocated.

“Reconstruction of this existing drain, which was constructed 35 years ago, is crucial as the existing drain is in a poor condition and has also settled at a few locations. The drain is 15 feet deep and once the reconstruction work is complete, it will address the issue of waterlogging along this stretch from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk and will offer much respite to the citizens residing along these sectors,” said Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

GMDA has also recently completed the work of laying a 670-meter-long box-type drain of size 1.8 x 1.1 meter on both sides of the road connecting MG Road to Iffco Chowk Underpass to ensure proper connectivity with the existing master storm water drain and curb the issue of waterlogging on this pivotal stretch during monsoon season.