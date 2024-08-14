Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu In LOVE Again? Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Citadel Director Raj Nidimoru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru are now trendy topics. Samantha and Raj may be seeing each other. This comes only days after Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to Made in Heaven 2 star Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024. A Reddit post sparked relationship suspicions between Samantha and Raj.

Rumours started when they often collaborated on online shows. These directors introduced the famous Telugu actress to the realm of digital streaming with the intriguing spy thriller The Family Man 2, which stars Manoj Bajpayee.

Also Read:

Stree 2: 6 reasons to watch Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film

Who is Raj Nidimoru?



Raj Nidimoru, one half of the dynamic and highly regarded filmmaking pair Raj & DK, has been artistically entwined with DK, also known as Krishna Dasarakothapalli, since their collaboration began in 2002 with the short film Shaadi. Raj and DK completed their education at SVU College of Engineering before migrating to the United States to further their careers in software engineering.

Raj has an exceptional track record of creating multiple successful films in various languages, making a lasting impression at the box office. His most celebrated work is The Family Man. Aside from his sparkling cinema career, Raj Nidimoru has a peaceful family life with his wife, Shhyamali De.

Also Read:

SHOCKING! Amitabh Bachchan charges Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to work with the dynamic pair Raj and DK for their next series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, following her stunning performance in The Family Man 2. She's happy to share screen space with Varun Dhawan in this production. Furthermore, she has been cast as the lead in the duo's new film, Rakt Bramhand, where she will co-star with Aditya Roy Kapur. While Rahi Anil Barve directs Raj and DK are the series' masterminds and producers.

At an event in March, Samantha told a fascinating story about completing exciting moments in the film Citadel: Honey Bunny. She conveyed her sincere gratitude to the helpful crew, and her pride was apparent despite her early doubts about her abilities.