Google reveals new Pixel phones with advanced generative AI capabilities

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, showcased its latest Pixel at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, emphasizing the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices. The presentation highlighted the new Pixel 9 phones, which are equipped with Gemini, Google's flagship generative AI software. This allows users to interact directly with their devices in a highly personalized manner. Jenny Blackburn, a group vice president at Google, demonstrated how Gemini on Android can enhance user experiences by leveraging real-world knowledge, personal information, and daily app usage to assist with a broad array of tasks.



Google's strong position in AI development stems from its extensive data collection capabilities, supported by its diverse range of services such as search, Android OS, YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail. This wealth of information enables Google's AI assistant to function almost like a personal secretary, available around the clock to manage various tasks on behalf of the user, provided they grant permission. Despite its advancements in AI, Google has struggled to make significant inroads into the smartphone market, which is currently dominated by Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Apple's recent entry into the generative AI field with Apple Intelligence, launched in June, marks a late but significant move into the competitive landscape, which has been largely shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT over the past year and a half.



