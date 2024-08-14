Reliance increase on Chinese-made digital displays, electronic components

(MENAFN) The national security implications of China's dominance in the are profound, as highlighted by Brian J. Kavanaugh, former senior director for resilience at the U.S. National Security Council. The increasing reliance on Chinese-made digital displays and other electronic components exposes significant vulnerabilities in U.S. national security. Kavanaugh points out that the similarities between screen and production, with about 70 percent overlap in manufacturing processes, give China a strategic advantage. This overlap could enable China to leverage its expertise in screen manufacturing to advance rapidly in semiconductor technology, potentially overcoming traditional barriers and posing a serious challenge to U.S. dominance without direct conflict.



China's substantial government support for its electronics sector, particularly in the display industry, where it now channels about 90 percent of its investment into solar technology, further reinforces its global position. This backing allows Chinese companies to explore and invest in new technologies, such as micro-displays, with minimal concern for immediate financial returns. This persistent support not only fuels innovation but also strengthens China's foothold in the global electronics market.



To address this multifaceted challenge, Kavanaugh emphasizes the need for a comprehensive U.S. strategy that integrates economic policy, technological innovation, and national security measures. He suggests that the U.S. cannot tackle this issue alone and must reconsider its trade relationship with China, particularly in the electronics sector. Furthermore, collaboration with allies and partners is crucial to develop a unified approach to counter Chinese market practices and mitigate their impact effectively.



