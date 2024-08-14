Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ilish (Hilsa) is a popular fish, particularly during the monsoon season. Here are seven excellent Ilish mach recipes for the rainy months.

Steamed Hilsa cooked in a mustard paste with green chilies and coconut.

Hilsa cooked in a creamy yoghurt-based gravy with spices.

A light, soupy curry with Hilsa, potatoes, and green chillies.



Hilsa marinated in mustard and wrapped in banana leaves before steaming.

Aromatic rice cooked with Hilsa, flavored with spices and saffron.

Hilsa cooked in a rich mustard sauce with a hint of green chillies.

A tangy Hilsa curry made with tamarind and jaggery.