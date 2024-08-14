عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon

Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon


8/14/2024 4:03:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ilish (Hilsa) is a popular fish, particularly during the monsoon season. Here are seven excellent Ilish mach recipes for the rainy months.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

Here are seven excellent Ilish mach recipes for the rainy months.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

Steamed Hilsa cooked in a mustard paste with green chilies and coconut.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

Hilsa cooked in a creamy yoghurt-based gravy with spices.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

A light, soupy curry with Hilsa, potatoes, and green chillies.

Ilish Macher Paturi

Hilsa marinated in mustard and wrapped in banana leaves before steaming.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

Aromatic rice cooked with Hilsa, flavored with spices and saffron.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

Hilsa cooked in a rich mustard sauce with a hint of green chillies.


Ilish Bhapa To Paturi-7 Ilish Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon Image

A tangy Hilsa curry made with tamarind and jaggery.

MENAFN14082024007385015968ID1108552753


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search