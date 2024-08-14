AB Akola Group Will Hold An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Financial Results For The 12 Months Of Financial Year 2023/2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.



AB Akola Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar for the 12 months results of the year 2023/2024, scheduled on August 22 nd , 2024 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until August 21st, 2024 to ...

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link:

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Akola Group

E-mail ...

Mob. +370 619 19 403