India Observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Pays Tribute To Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India is observing the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on Wednesday, August 14, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

In an effort to remind current and future generations of the deep scars left by the Partition, Prime Narendra Modi announced in 2021 that August 14 would be observed annually as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. The observance aims to commemorate the sacrifices made by those who suffered during the Partition and to keep their memories alive.

The Union of Culture has asked stakeholders across various states to hold an exhibition featuring 52 slides with photographs that have been jointly curated by the Indian Council of Historical Research and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The exhibition would be displayed at prominent locations such as railway stations, post offices, shopping malls, and government offices to ensure maximum outreach.

The ministry has advised that the events should be conducted with utmost sensitivity to ensure that no sentiments are hurt.

Issuing instructions, the ministry stated, "This day is organised to remember the tragedy and agony of the partition, so the sensitivity of this exhibition should be kept in mind. It should also be ensured that no section of society gets hurt by any act during the exhibition."

According to the ministry, the exhibition has been carefully curated to avoid any disturbing images, with the aim of educating the public about the background of the partition, the stories of those displaced, and the role played by the British in dividing the country. It is intended to be a solemn and respectful remembrance of the suffering endured by millions during the Partition.

Meanwhile, several Indian missions across the world have also organised events to commemorate the day.

"To observe 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (August 14)' the High Commission of India in Ottawa is organising a photo exhibition on the theme of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' at the High Commission premises," the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada, said in a post on X.

"The exhibition will remain open for public view on 14th August to 23 August 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except on 15th August when it will be open from 1030 hrs-1200 hrs and on weekends)," the post added.

The Consulate General of India in Sydney and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Australia organised the 'Partition Horror Remembrance Day' exhibition. Consul General Dr S. Janakiraman and the chief guest, Colonel Sahni, inaugurated the exhibition.

Similarly, the High Commission of India in London is also organising an exhibition to honour the people who suffered during the Partition. The event will start at 4 p.m. at India House.

"Do join us in remembering the millions of families who suffered the brunt of partition in 1947," the High Commission of India in London said in a post on X.

India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. While Independence Day is a joyous and proud occasion, the trauma of the partition that accompanied the birth of the newly independent nation left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition resulted in one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting around 20 million people. Countless families were forced to leave their ancestral homes and start anew as refugees.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 75th Independence Day at the stroke of midnight on August 14-15, the pain and violence of the partition remain deeply etched in the collective memory of the country.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as a solemn reminder of the suffering endured and the resilience shown by those who lived through one of the most turbulent periods in India's history.