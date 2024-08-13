Loving Summer: A Review Of Jessy (Jiaxin) Liu's Exhibition In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exhibition Opening Reception

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The city of New York was buzzing with excitement as art enthusiasts and critics gathered at Latitude for the opening of Jessy (Jiaxin) Liu's exhibition.The exhibition, titled“Loving Summer”, showcased a collection of Liu's vibrant and captivating paintings that captured the essence of the season. Held from August 8 to 11, the quickly garnered attention and praise, drawing hundreds of visitors. outlets, including Artron. Net and Ifeng, have also reported on the event, reflecting its strong impact. The exhibition's opening reception lasted for two hours and attracted 120 visitors, who came together to celebrate this artistic feast. The venue was bustling with lively discussions as people from different backgrounds and regions shared their perspectives. There was a vibrant exchange of ideas between cultures. The attendees engaged in conversations about the exhibition's theme, which explores how, in the context of modern globalization, family values are being questioned. Liu's unique style and talent were praised by many, with some even calling her the“rising star of the art world”.Jessy has previously participated in several exhibitions, including the "A Manifesto" exhibition at the Louvre in Paris, the "Through Different Eyes" exhibition at Sojourner Gallery in New York, the "Remote Landing" exhibition at Langyuan in Beijing, and the "Pareidolia" exhibition at the FIT Gallery in New York. She has received numerous awards, including IMAA11, IJungle, SPD-U, the Davey Awards, and W3, and has been shortlisted for awards such as The Young ADC, Hiii Illustration, and The Young Ones. Her works and exhibitions have also been featured in various media outlets, including AP News, Fox News, ABC News and others.Liu's exhibition was a celebration of love, family and childhood, with each painting depicting the beauty and joy of the season. Her use of bold colors and intricate details brought the paintings to life, evoking a sense of warmth and happiness in the viewers. From serene forest scenes to bustling city streets, Liu's artwork captured the diversity and energy in New York.Liu's exhibition at Latitude Gallery was a testament to her passion and dedication to her craft. Her artwork not only captured the beauty of love but also showcased her growth and evolution as an artist. The exhibition was a must-see for anyone looking to experience the magic of summer through art.Overall,“Loving Summer” was a resounding success, drawing attention and admiration from the art community in New York. Liu's exhibition at Latitude Gallery was a true reflection of her talent and creativity, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. For those who missed the exhibition, Liu's artwork can still be viewed and purchased at Latitude Gallery.

Jessy Liu

Jessy Liu Art Studio

...