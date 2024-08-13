First Baptist Dallas Still Standing Strong After Recent Fire Destroyed Historic Sanctuary

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following weekly worship services this past Sunday, all 3,000 congregants in attendance for the 11 a.m. service gathered to pose for a photo outside the remains of First Baptist Dallas' Historic Sanctuary, where construction work on rebuilding efforts has already begun.

While the loss of the Historic Sanctuary was devastating to church members, they want to convey that the work of the church never stopped. Regular weekly worship services, ministry programming for the community and the preaching of the Gospel continue unabated.

Over 3,000 First Baptist Dallas members gather for a photo in front of the church's Historic Sanctuary, currently undergoing reconstruction after a fire destroyed much of the 134-year-old building July 19. Standing strong together, they proclaim "We are First Baptist Dallas!"

Over 3,000 First Baptist Dallas members gather for a photo in front of the church's Historic Sanctuary, currently undergoing reconstruction after a fire destroyed much of the 134-year-old building July 19. Standing strong together, they proclaim, "We are First Baptist Dallas!"

Continue Reading

"We are First Baptist Dallas!" exclaimed Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor, alongside congregants as they took the photo on Sunday, captured on video here . "We are here, we are standing strong, and we are open to serve this community."

Reconstruction plans were announced shortly after the fire, which occurred Friday, July 19. A selective demolition process was begun to preserve as much of the 134-year-old sanctuary's structure as possible. This included strategically dismantling some sections of the walls that were in danger of collapse, enabling crews to preserve other parts around which the rebuilding process has already begun, with new beams and scaffolding erected to secure what remains.

"We may have lost part of our physical history, but we have a far more important spiritual heritage in this city and this nation, and we are committed to living up to that historic legacy as we look to an even brighter future," Dr. Jeffress said. "We know God has great plans in store for us and we look forward to seeing how this tragedy is going to be redeemed for the sake of the Gospel."

This Sunday, Aug. 18, all regular weekly services and full Sunday School programming for all ages will resume in the Horner Family Center, adjacent to the church's current Worship Center. The building has been completely cleaned and sanitized from any smoke damage, is being refurnished, as needed, and will be ready for use this weekend. New service times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with Sunday School classes starting at 8 a.m. 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For further details, visit

.

About First Baptist Dallas

First Baptist Church has been a landmark in downtown Dallas, covering six blocks of the city, since its founding in 1868. First Baptist Dallas named Dr. Robert Jeffress as pastor in 2007. Under his leadership, the church has grown to a 16,000-member congregation, the largest in its history. First Baptist Dallas focuses on reaching the city, nation, and world with the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church's mission is to transform the world with God's Word one life at a time through its ministries, including its international broadcast of Pathway to Victory and its iCampus, which reaches millions of listeners and viewers worldwide.

Media Contact : Abigail Miller at [email protected] or 214-663-9933.

SOURCE First Baptist Church Dallas