Business intelligence and analytics software tools gather data from different parts of the organization and consolidate them into reports or dashboards to support decision-making.

In 2024, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for business intelligence tools has enabled automated data cleansing, prepping, and tagging, which can save organizations valuable time as well as increase productivity. With the help of AI, business intelligence software can arrange and visualize data, build analytical models to provide meaningful perspectives, identify trends, and offer predictive insights or outcomes.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution to support data-driven decision-making, Info-Tech has identified the top enterprise business intelligence and analytics software providers of the year based on verified survey data collected from 811 end-user reviews on SoftwareReviews. These top providers have received high scores on the firm's Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Champions in the Enterprise market are as follows:





Microsoft Power BI , 93 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

Tableau , 88 NEF, ranked high for having integrity. Logi Symphony , 96 NEF, ranked high for continually improving.

Analyst Insight:

"Business intelligence and analytics tools are essential for data-driven decision-making. With diverse perspectives and use cases, these tools offer a range of features from user-friendly interfaces to advanced AI-driven analytics. Whether you need an all-in-one solution with data preparation capabilities, specialized reporting, or predictive insights through machine learning, it's crucial to select a BI platform that seamlessly integrates into your workflow without redundancy or gaps in functionality," says Igor Ikonnikov , principal advisory director, Info-Tech Research Group.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.



For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews



About Info-Tech Research Group



Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.



To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews

for software buying insights.



About SoftwareReviews



SoftwareReviews

is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.



For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.



