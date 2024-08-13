DURECT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Business Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Larsucosterol in Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis -



Held Type B Meeting with FDA to Discuss Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design -



Seeking to Initiate Phase 3 Trial in 2024 with Topline Results Expected in 2H 2026 -



Webcast of Call Today, August 13th at 4:30 p.m. ET CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX ) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and provided a business update. "Our immediate priority is to finalize the design of our planned pivotal Phase 3 trial of larsucosterol in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH)," stated James E. Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT.

"Recently we had a productive Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss our proposed trial design and requirements to obtain approval.

We are encouraged by the FDA's feedback on our plans to advance development of larsucosterol, including its granting of Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and look forward to providing a further update on specifics of the Phase 3 design following expected communications from FDA.

Assuming we obtain sufficient funds, we plan to initiate the Phase 3 study by the end of 2024 and would expect to report topline results by the second half of 2026.

We are committed to advancing development of larsucosterol and bringing this potentially lifesaving therapy to patients as quickly as possible.

If larsucosterol meets our expectations in Phase 3 and we are successful in gaining approval, it would likely be the first FDA-approved treatment for AH." Business Update:

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to larsucosterol for the treatment of patients with AH. BTD is designed to expedite the development and review of therapies intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition and whose preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on one or more clinically significant endpoints over existing available therapies.

In July 2024, DURECT held a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss the design of its planned Phase 3 clinical trial of larsucosterol in AH that, if successful, could support a potential NDA filing. The Company plans to provide additional details of the Phase 3 trial design following receipt of the written minutes from this meeting. DURECT's goal is to initiate its Phase 3 trial in 2024, subject to obtaining sufficient funding, with topline results expected by the second half of 2026. Data from the Company's Phase 2b AHFIRM trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of larsucosterol as a treatment for patients with severe AH, were featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024 on June 8, 2024 in Milan, Italy. This was the first presentation of the AHFIRM data at a medical meeting. Top line data from the study were previously announced in 2023. Financial Highlights for Q2 2024:

Total revenues were $2.2 million and net loss was $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to total revenues of $2.1 million and net loss of $11.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $15.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $29.8 million at December 31, 2023. Debt at June 30, 2024 was $12.5 million, compared to $16.7 million at December 31, 2023. Earnings Conference Call

About the AHFIRM Trial

AHFIRM was a Phase

2b

randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multi-center study conducted in subjects with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis ( AH ) to evaluate the sa F ety and eff I cacy of la R sucosterol treat M ent (AHFIRM).

The study was comprised of three arms and enrolled 307 patients, with approximately 100 patients in each arm: (1) Placebo, which consists of standard of care, with or without methylprednisolone capsules at the investigators' discretion; (2) larsucosterol (30 mg); and (3) larsucosterol (90 mg).

Patients in the larsucosterol arms received the same supportive care without steroids.

The primary outcome measure was the 90-Day incidence of mortality or liver transplantation for patients treated with larsucosterol compared to those treated with placebo, and the key secondary endpoint was 90-Day survival.

The Company enrolled patients at clinical trial sites across the U.S., EU, U.K., and

Australia. In

November 2023, the Company announced topline data for the AHFIRM Trial. Reflecting the life-threatening nature of AH and the lack of therapeutic options, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted larsucosterol Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of AH.

For more information, refer to ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT04563026.

About Alcohol-associated Hepatitis (AH)

AH is an acute form of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) associated with long-term heavy alcohol intake, often following a recent period of increased consumption (i.e., a binge).

AH is typically characterized by severe inflammation and liver cell damage, potentially leading to life-threatening complications including liver failure, acute kidney injury and multi-organ failure.

There are no FDA approved therapies for AH, and a retrospective analysis of 77 studies published between 1971 and 2016, which included data from 8,184 patients, showed the overall mortality from AH was 26% at 28 days, 29% at 90 days and 44% at 180 days.

A subsequent global study published in

December 2021, which included 85 tertiary centers in 11 countries across 3 continents, prospectively enrolled 2,581 AH patients with a median Model of End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score of 23.5, reported mortality at 28 and 90 days of approximately 20% and 31%, respectively.

Stopping alcohol consumption is necessary, but frequently not sufficient for recovery in many moderate (defined as MELD scores of 11-20) and severe (defined as MELD scores >20) patients, and therapies that reduce liver inflammation, such as corticosteroids, are limited by contraindications, have not been shown to improve survival at 90 days or one year, and have demonstrated an increased risk of infection.

While liver transplantation is becoming more common for ALD patients, including AH patients, the total number of such transplants is still relatively small, and limited by organ availability.

Average charges for a liver transplant exceed

$875,000, and patients require lifelong immunosuppressive therapy to prevent organ rejection.

About Larsucosterol

Larsucosterol is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic modulator.

Epigenetic regulators are compounds that regulate patterns of gene expression without modifying the DNA sequence.

DNA hypermethylation, an example of epigenetic dysregulation, results in transcriptomic reprogramming and cellular dysfunction, and has been reported in many acute (e.g., AH) and chronic diseases (e.g., MASH).

As an inhibitor of DNA methyltransferases (DNMT1, DNMT3a and

3b), larsucosterol inhibits DNA methylation, which subsequently modulates expression of genes that are involved in cell signaling pathways associated with stress responses, cell death and survival, and lipid biosynthesis.

This may ultimately lead to improved cell survival, reduced inflammation, and decreased lipotoxicity.

As an epigenetic modulator, the proposed mechanism of action provides further scientific rationale for developing larsucosterol for the treatment of acute organ injury and certain chronic diseases.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of epigenetic therapies that target dysregulated DNA methylation to transform the treatment of serious and life-threatening conditions, including acute organ injury and cancer.

Larsucosterol, DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes that are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients.

Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which the FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation; metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is also being explored.

In addition, POSIMIR®

(bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER®

platform technology, is FDA-approved and is exclusively licensed to Innocoll Pharmaceuticals for sale and distribution in

the United States.

For more information about DURECT, please visit



and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at

.

DURECT CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30





June 30







2024

2023

2024

2023



















Collaborative research and development and other revenue $







606

$







508

$





1,102

$





1,151 Product revenue, net 1,565

1,573

2,896

2,984

Total revenues 2,171

2,081

3,998

4,135



















Operating expenses:















Cost of product revenues

356

359

645

747

Research and development 2,247

7,946

6,366

16,539

Selling, general and administrative

2,972

3,827

6,108

7,922 Total operating expenses 5,575

12,132

13,119

25,208



















Loss from operations (3,404)

(10,051)

(9,121)

(21,073)



















Other income (expense):















Interest and other income 227

511

548

1,028

Interest and other expenses (445)

(749)

(974)

(1,475)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (78)

(892)

(1,796)

1,585

Issuance cost for warrants -

-

-

(1,200)

Loss on issuance of warrants -

-

-

(2,033) Other income (expense), net (296)

(1,130)

(2,222)

(2,095)



















Net loss

$





(3,700)

$



(11,181)

$



(11,343)

$



(23,168)



















Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification adjustments and taxes $







3

$







1

$







7

$







7



















Total comprehensive loss $





(3,697)

$



(11,180)

$



(11,336)

$



(23,161)



















Net loss per share















Basic

$





(0.12)

$





(0.46)

$





(0.37)

$





(0.96)

Diluted

$





(0.12)

$





(0.46)

$





(0.37)

$





(0.96)



















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share















Basic

31,038

24,508

30,838

24,140

Diluted

31,038

24,508

30,838

24,377





DURECT CORPORATION



CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)























As of

As of



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (1)



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$















15,646

$















28,400

Short-term Investments

-

1,280

Accounts receivable, net

1,012

1,261

Inventories, net

2,474

2,219

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

818

1,511 Total current assets

19,950

34,671









Property and equipment, net

67

91 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,390

3,980 Goodwill

6,169

6,169 Long-term restricted Investments

150

150 Other long-term assets

128

128 Total assets

$















29,854

$















45,189









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$

















394

$















1,777

Accrued liabilities

4,670

5,966

Term loan, current portion, net

12,545

16,663

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,299

1,381

Warrant liabilities

3,020

1,224 Total current liabilities

21,928

27,011









Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion

2,220

2,702 Other long-term liabilities

669

693









Stockholders' equity

5,037

14,783 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$















29,854

$















45,189



















(1)

Derived from audited financial statements.









