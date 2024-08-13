DGP Leads High-Level Security Review For Independence Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To ensure that the 78th Independence Day goes smoothly and peacefully off the ground in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level security review meeting was held by Director General of R.R. Swain on Tuesday.

The top-draw brought together top officials from the civil administration, police, army, Central Armed Police Forces, and various intelligence agencies.

Threat assessment, countermeasures, surveillance, supervision, gathering of intelligence, and deployment of personnel were some of the other points that dominated the discussions towards revamping the security apparatus during the meeting.

Access control became another hallmark of the commitment of the authorities to retaining public safety during national jubilation.

Detailed briefings on preparations were made by the top officers of the respective departments, explaining their roles and readiness for any challenge.

This dovetailing act on the part of different wings of the administration goes on to spell out the firm resolve of the government to maintain security and ensure a smooth and safe Independence Day for all UT residents.

The meeting has therefore underscored that inter-agency coordination and careful planning are not small matters to ensure the security of the region, especially during high-profile events. With the 15th of August drawing closer, enhanced security measures shall thwart any element of disruption and see an establishment of a feeling of security amongst the public.