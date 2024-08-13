Robert Wun's Spectacular Homecoming Fashion Show Kicks Off CENTRESTAGE 2024



HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), CENTRESTAGE, the annual highlight of the Asian scene, will be held from 4 to 7 September at the Hong Kong and Centre. This year's grand opening show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will take place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 3 September, the day before the main event opens, and will feature renowned local designer Robert Wun presenting a collection themed“Home”. Mr Wun is the first Hong Kong designer to have his creations showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week. Mr Wun's appearance at CENTRESTAGE ELITES marks his triumphant return to Hong Kong and will also be the first-ever fashion show to be held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Attendees will enter through the museum's iconic crimson red doors for an evening that will take them on an extraordinary journey. Mr Wun shared:“My dream of becoming a fashion designer started in Hong Kong. Returning to present my collection here revives memories of the past decade – my experiences, persistence and reminiscences. Hong Kong has profoundly influenced me, fuelling my passion and drive. As I celebrate my brand's 10th anniversary, I possess a sense of gratitude for my home. This felt like the perfect moment to return and host this show, incorporating elements that Hongkongers would relate to. “My new collection pays homage to my grandmother, drawing inspiration from the indomitable spirit and resilience of Hong Kong women as well as our cultural balance of strength and elegance. I have drawn significant influence from Hong Kong's music, television and cinema.” The upcoming CENTRESTAGE ELITES fashion show will feature some of Mr Wun's classic pieces, celebrating a momentous homecoming to the city that nurtured his dreams. Insights to be shared at CENTRESTAGE masterclass Born in Hong Kong, Mr Wun was discovered by the esteemed Joyce Boutique after showcasing his graduation collection at the London College of Fashion in 2012. He launched his eponymous brand in 2014, which marked the beginning of an inspiring and much-lauded journey for him. Mr Wun's fashion achievements have gained widespread recognition over the years. In 2020 he was named one of

Fashion Asia Hong Kong* 10 Asian Designers to Watch. He received the

ANDAM Fashion Awards Prix Spécial

in 2022 and was recognised as one of fashion's most influential figures by

Vogue Business 100

and

Tatler Asia

in 2023. In January 2023 he made his Paris Fashion Week debut, receiving strong support from CHANEL President Bruno Pavlovsky, where he unveiled his first haute couture collection at the closing fashion show. His designs have been worn by international celebrities including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Florence Pugh and Billy Porter. He has also designed costumes for the Royal Ballet, the hit film

The Hunger Games

and a commercial directed by Hong Kong's Wong Kar-wai. (*sponsored by CCIDA) Mr Wun's journey to becoming a top international fashion designer is truly inspirational. He will lead a masterclass on 5 September, sharing insights and experiences with attendees. His innovative designs will also be showcased at CENTRESTAGE. CENTRESTAGE serves as a premier platform for promoting global designer brands and collections and facilitating the launch of new products in the region. The HKTDC continues to invite industry professionals from around the world to participate in the annual event, fostering collaborative opportunities. As in previous years, the 2024 edition of CENTRESTAGE will offer a captivating lineup of events – including fashion shows, seminars, networking activities, fashion tours and showcases by young Hong Kong designers – that will enrich the experience for participants. More details will be unveiled at a press conference at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 20 August. Photo download :

