Lithuania Allocate 130 Million Euros For Purchase Of Weapons
8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste has signed a draft
resolution proposing to allocate an additional 130 million euros
this year for the purchase of necessary weapons systems,
Azernews reports.
Additional funds for the Ministry of Defense will be allocated
from borrowed funds.
"This year we will be able to accelerate various projects
necessary for national defense – to start purchasing drones,
anti-drone and mobile air defense systems, radio stations, weapons
and other purchases. Also, part of the funds will be used for the
purchase of military equipment produced in Lithuania and indicated
by Ukraine as missing," Skaiste said.
It is noted that 20 million euros will be spent on accelerating
the acquisition of various types of unmanned aircraft systems and
training operators of these systems, 30 million euros - on the
promotion and development of the acquisition of anti-drone systems
and electromagnetic combat equipment.
In addition, 10 million euros are planned to be allocated for
the modernization of existing mobile anti-aircraft missile systems
and the phased start of the acquisition of Piorun short-range
mobile anti-aircraft missile systems, 20 million euros for
equipping soldiers with individual weapons according to the modern
(maneuverable) soldier program (firearms of various calibers,
sights, night vision devices), another 20 million euros - to
promote the acquisition of radio stations, etc.
