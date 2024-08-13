عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ambassador Essam Bin Saleh Al-Jutaili Visits Headquarters Of Youth Organization Of NAM In Baku

Ambassador Essam Bin Saleh Al-Jutaili Visits Headquarters Of Youth Organization Of NAM In Baku


8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, visited the headquarters of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

Azernews reports that the Embassy posted information on the official X.

During his visit, the Ambassador gave a lecture on Saudi-Azerbaijani relations. He also talked about the skills required for a diplomat, and ways to develop them.

MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550821


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search