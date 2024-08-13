Ambassador Essam Bin Saleh Al-Jutaili Visits Headquarters Of Youth Organization Of NAM In Baku
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam
bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, visited the headquarters of the Youth
Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.
Azernews reports that the Embassy posted
information on the official X.
During his visit, the Ambassador gave a lecture on
Saudi-Azerbaijani relations. He also talked about the skills
required for a diplomat, and ways to develop them.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.