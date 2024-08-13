Ambassador Essam Bin Saleh Al-Jutaili Visits Headquarters Of Youth Organization Of NAM In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, visited the headquarters of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

Azernews reports that the Embassy posted information on the official X.

During his visit, the Ambassador gave a lecture on Saudi-Azerbaijani relations. He also talked about the skills required for a diplomat, and ways to develop them.