Brazilian Crop Output Reduced By Adverse Weather

São Paulo – Brazil is expected to harvest 298.6 million tonnes of grains in 2023-24, down 21.2 million tonnes from the previous crop cycle, national agency Conab said based on its 11th survey.

According to Conab data, the decrease is mostly impacted by the decrease in the average crop yield, a result from adverse weather, particularly on the development of first-crop cultures, from the beginning of the planting to the phases of reproductions.

In the case of corn, besides the yield loss, the crop area was reduced from the first to the second crop, thus impacting the expected yield. Brazil's 2023-24 output is now expected to reach approximately 115.65 million tonnes of corn, down 12.3% from the 2022-23 crop.

Another grain produced by Brazil, soybean will also post a crop reduction, to 147.38 million tonnes, down 4.7%. Early-planting regions saw changes in their output potential, with low rainfall and high temperatures, thus causing reseedings and yield losses. As for wheat, it had its farming area cut by 11.6% in Brazil this cycle.

Other crops, however, are expected to see an increase in their crop outputs. That's the case of cotton, which could see a record high in the 2023-24 crop at 3.64 million tonnes. Conab also expects a bean output 7.3% higher at 3.26 million tonnes, and rice up 5.6% to 10.59 million tonnes.

