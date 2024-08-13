Numerous Stories For Speed Reading - Panama And World
8/13/2024 2:34:34 PM
Speed Read:**Boxer Atheyna Bylon a policewoman from San Miguelito in Panama received the Order of Honor for Cultural and Sports Merit after her silver medal performance in the Paris Olympic Games, and received $50,000 from the Panama President.**
A Panamanian woman, a tourist in Colombia with known heart issues died August 10 while climbing the Peñol rock in the municipality of Guatapé, Colombia.** The mayor of the district of Panama, Mayer Mizrachi had 22 people arrested last weekend who were charging drivers for the use of public parking spaces.**A
15-year-old girl
in 9th grade died after being swept away by a flash flood in the
province of Bocas del Toro in the
community of Calante.**
Miguel Cervantes Park
in
the district of David
was the setting chosen by the Ministry of Women
to launch its pilot plan Feria Mujer, a project for the benefit of women, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs.**The book 'Chiriquí, the province of Barú' pays tribute to 'the proud province' through images by photographer Alfredo Máiquez and texts by personalities from the Valley of the Moon.**
Saturday August 10
Luis Carlos Peters a Panamanian who appears on the list of those most wanted for the
crime Against Life and Personal Integrity
in its form of homicide, turned himself in to the National Directorate of Judicial
Investigation and the Metropolitan Area Homicide Prosecutor's Office.**Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on ABC on September 10.**
