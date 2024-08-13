AUTHORS OF THE NEW BOOK, OUR (IN)VISIBLE WORK, OUTLINE CONSEQUENCES OF CONFORMING TO WORKPLACE ENVIRONMENTS IN NEW PSYCHOLOGY TODAY COLUMN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drs. Wells and MacAulay Explain

t he Silent Struggle of "Invisible Mending"

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing from their extensive experience as authors, academics, and workplace experts,

Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D., and Doreen MacAulay, Ph.D., have written a new Psychology Today column revealing that conforming and accommodating workplace settings and culture is harmful invisible work that can lead to significant psychological stress and identity conflict.

This hidden labor, which they coin as "invisible mending," involves carefully adjusting to meet the unspoken demands in the workplace. While invisible mending refers to the delicate process of repairing clothing from the inside, ensuring that the fixes remain unseen, it encapsulates the often-overlooked efforts employees invest in conforming to organizational norms -efforts that can come at a significant psychological cost.

"Aligning with organizational norms requires more invisible work for some than others," the authors write in their column. "For the new employee, it may include the silent labor of worrying if their only second-hand suit will meet the expectations of executives. For the racial and ethnic employees, the hidden labor takes a particular twist when they engage in code-switching

or 'fixing' accents, attire, tone, diction, hair, emotional expression, and other external markers of status and identity to seamlessly blend into the prevailing corporate fabric."

On August 28, Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay will publish their new book, Our (In)visible Work, which dives deeper into the causes and dangers of invisible mending. Their extensive research and expertise, which is at the forefront of understanding invisible work, reveal in the book that unseen labor often forces people to undertake chores, duties, and responsibilities without recognition or compensation. For the full column, click

HERE . Pre-ordering of the consequential new book,

Our

(In)visible Work

is available

HERE.

Their new Psychology Today column explains: " For any underrepresented individual navigating stereotype management, a form of emotional labor is hidden work.

The idea of 'emotion work' was first coined in the 1980s by sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild to describe adding an extra layer of responsibility to jobs. She defined what we now call emotional labor as 'the management of feelings to create a publicly observable facial and bodily display.'

The authors continue: "Take the example of Khalil, the pseudonymous name of an operations executive interviewed in Our (In)visible Work... Khalil told us, 'As a Black man, I've been taught to control my emotions, especially in the workplace, because if you do show emotion, it will be misconstrued as something other than what it is – passion. Instead, it will be labeled aggression or insubordination.'"

Indeed, Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay maintain that invisible mending is driven by the desire to fit in and be accepted, a fundamental human need rooted in society's evolutionary past. "This drive is often amplified in professional environments where the acceptance stakes are tied to career advancement, job security, and social belonging," they write.

Their Psychology Today column cites the negative consequences of the constant pressure to conform and accommodate:



Identity Conflict:

When individuals consistently alter their authentic selves to align with workplace norms, they may experience a profound identity conflict. This internal dissonance arises from the clash between their true identity and the façade they present. Over time, this can erode self-esteem and create a persistent sense of not being true to oneself.

Emotional Exhaustion:

The energy required to maintain an altered persona can be draining. This "emotional labor" involves regulating a person's emotions and expressions to fit the expected norms, and it can lead to burnout. Employees might find themselves constantly on edge, worried about slipping up and revealing aspects of their authentic selves that might not be deemed acceptable. Psychological Stress:

The fear of not fitting in and managing "imposter syndrome," the idea you'll be caught for "faking it," can induce significant stress. This stress is not just a fleeting experience but chronic

thoughts that can affect mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and other psychological issues.

"Ultimately, the concept of invisible work - a loose thread in the fabric of our personal and professional lives - serves as a reminder of our shared humanity," their column states. "It invites us to explore, reflect, and make deliberate choices about how we navigate, or how we help others navigate identities, appearances, and behaviors, particularly when entering new spaces."

Further, they write that fostering authenticity in the workplace boosts diversity, creativity, and job satisfaction.

To address workers' challenges, Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay urge that "organizational leaders...are well served by unraveling the invisible threads and stitching together a workplace culture where everyone can thrive authentically. It is through these choices that we continue to weave the fabric of our life's journey, ensuring that each thread, visible or not, contributes meaningfully to the whole."

The authors have created a groundbreaking interactive web space, wellsquest/ourinvisiblework , as a platform designed with empathy to foster a sense of community and understanding among those who endure invisible work.

For broadcast or print interviews with Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay regarding uncompensated work or their upcoming new book, Our (In)visible Work, please contact Michael Frisby

at [email protected] or 202-625-4328. Digital copies are available now for reviewers.

Contact:

Michael K. Frisby

202-625-4328

[email protected]

SOURCE Drs. Wells and MacAulay