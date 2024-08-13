Glamping Market Size Worth $7.74 Billion By 2033 - Surge In Popularity Of Upscale Camping Activities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The glamping growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for unique experiences, the influence of social media, and the availability of luxury amenities at glamping sites.

Newark, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global glamping market is expected to grow from USD 3.27 billion in 2023 to USD 7.74 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2024-2033. North America emerged as the most prominent global glamping market, with a 43.4% market revenue share in 2023. The high per capita income of the region improves the accessibility of glamping for most of the population, thereby driving the market's growth. Furthermore, introducing travel plans offering glamping experiences in off-beat picturesque places across the North American continent will drive the market's growth. The inclination of consumers in the region towards luxurious experiences with a hint of natural escape plays a positive role in the market's development. The growing presence of social media content reviewing these places to attract more consumers will augment the market's growth.



The glamping industry is poised for a remarkable transformation over the next decade, blending the allure of nature with the comforts of luxury accommodations. This report delves into the burgeoning world of glamping, exploring growth trends, consumer demographics, popular destinations, and the cutting-edge technologies shaping this unique sector of the hospitality industry.



The global glamping market is set for exponential growth over the next ten years. Driven by a growing desire for unique, Instagram-worthy experiences and a heightened focus on sustainable travel, the industry is projected to reach a staggering $7.74 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.



Key Growth Drivers:



. Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies

. Increasing preference for experiential travel

. Growing awareness of eco-friendly tourism options

. Technological advancements enhancing the glamping experience



Leading companies in the industry include Bushtec Safari, Collective Retreats, Eco Retreats, Huttopia, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Paperbark Camp, Sawday's Canopy & Stars Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Tentrr, Under Canvas, among others, are offering more significant opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



The accommodation type segment is divided into cabins and pods, yurts, tents, treehouses, tipis and others. The cabins and pods segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 48.2% in 2023. Cabins and pods are movable structures, making installing them easier in camping locations. They can be customized according to consumers' needs, requirements, tastes and preferences. The flexibility offered by cabins and pods enables glamping companies to produce various accommodations. The application segment is divided into family travel and enterprise travel. The family travel segment dominated, with a market share of around 56.4% in 2023. Glamping has enabled families to undertake camping trips with all their members differing in age, given the amenities and luxuries it offers, which cater to the comfort and adventure of each member. Older people, or persons with disabilities, could not go camping with their families in the traditional scheme of things; however, glamping has opened up opportunities for them to travel more. The presence of family travel packs and rooms accommodating the needs of families of every size from multiple glamping providers is augmenting the segment's growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak severely harmed the tourism business. The market for glamping is anticipated to grow as normalcy slowly returns to the world, and several initiatives by governments and travel agencies to increase tourism demand are implemented. According to the United Nations Tourism Dashboard, the world witnessed a 50% increase in travel post-pandemic. It was estimated that around 470 million travellers undertook a trip for vacation. The growth of the tourism sector is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, given the psychological change in the population towards enjoying and spending more time with friends and family outside of their homes after the two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions. Glamping is expected to become a demanded vacation experience, driving the market's growth.



