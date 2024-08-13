Fincen Guidance Adds“Secure Link” Feature For More Efficient BOI Report Filing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FinCEN Guidance - Your BOI reporting solution

Business owners, startups and entrepreneurs love the ease of use of FinCEN Guidance's interface: allowing them to file, retrieve, update and change their BOI report(s) easily.

Law firms, CPAs, and Tax Preparers use FinCEN Guidance to quickly and securely complete client BOI reports.

FinCEN Guidance's new "Secure Link" feature streamlines BOI filing, enabling Beneficial Owners to securely submit their information directly.

- Milan Solarz-Patel, Co-Founder & Head of BOI Compliance at FinCEN GuidanceMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FinCEN Guidance , a leader in Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking feature designed to streamline the BOI filing process for law offices, CPAs, accounting firms, tax preparers and B2B service providers. With the new "Secure Link" functionality, filers can now easily email a secure link to Beneficial Owners (BOs), allowing them to complete and upload their required information securely - saving time and ensuring accuracy for the filer.This innovative feature addresses a significant need within the professional services community, where collecting and managing Beneficial Owner information can be a time-consuming and error-prone process. By enabling BOs to enter their information directly through a secure link, this reduces the administrative burden on firms, improves accuracy, and enhances overall compliance with the FinCEN reporting requirements."Our mission at FinCEN Guidance has always been to simplify the BOI reporting process while ensuring the highest standards of data security," said Milan Solarz-Patel, Co-Founder & Head of BOI Compliance at FinCEN Guidance. "This new feature is a direct response to feedback from our professional users, who wanted a more efficient way to gather and submit Beneficial Owner information. We're excited to provide a solution that not only saves time but also ensures compliance with FinCEN regulations."The Secure Link feature is available immediately to all users of FinCEN Guidance's platform. Key benefits include:Ease of Use: Firms can generate a secure, personalized link, which Beneficial Owners can then use to input their information at their convenience.Enhanced Security: The secure link ensures that sensitive information is transmitted directly and securely, minimizing the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access.Improved Efficiency: By allowing Beneficial Owners to input their information directly, firms can reduce the time spent on data entry and minimize the risk of errors.Compliance: The feature is fully compliant with FinCEN's BOI reporting requirements, helping reporting companies meet their obligations under the Corporate Transparency Act.FinCEN Guidance continues to lead the industry with innovative tools and resources that make BOI reporting straightforward and secure. This new feature is part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing the best possible solutions for professionals tasked with navigating the complexities of BOI compliance.For more information about the Secure Link feature or to start using FinCEN Guidance's BOI reporting tools, visit or contact our support team at ....About FinCEN GuidanceFinCEN Guidance is approved by the U.S. government as a third-party service provider to submit BOI reports electronically. As a leading provider of Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting solutions, FinCEN Guidance is trusted by law offices, CPAs, and accounting firms. FinCEN Guidance offers a comprehensive platform that simplifies BOI reporting and ensures compliance with the latest regulatory requirements. Our mission is to empower individual reporting companies and professionals with the tools they need to manage BOI filings efficiently and securely.

Joseph Sriver

FinCEN Guidance

+1 952-900-0888

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn