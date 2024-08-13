Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sleep apnea devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.66 billion in 2023 to $8.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, obesity epidemic, increased recognition of comorbidities, globalization of sleep apnea awareness, prevalence of sleep apnea.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sleep apnea devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in home sleep testing, personalized treatment approaches, increasing adoption of oral appliances, focus on pediatric sleep apnea, patient compliance improvement, emerging markets and increased access.

Growth Driver Of The Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The increasing obesity rates are expected to propel the growth of the sleep apnea devices market in the coming years. Obesity is a medical disorder characterized by the buildup of extra body fat to the point where it threatens an individual's health and is frequently measured using the body mass index (BMI). Obesity is a major contributory factor for sleep apnea, and the global rise in obesity rates contributes to the disorder's increased prevalence. The need for equipment that can successfully manage sleep apnea is increased by the association between obesity and illness.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sleep apnea devices market include ResMed Inc., Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sleep apnea devices market. Major companies operating in the sleep apnea devices market are focusing on developing new innovations in technological products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Airway Clearance System, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oral Appliances, Oxygen Devices, Sleep Screening Devices, Actigraphy Systems, Polysomnography (PSG) Device, Respiratory Polygraph

2) By Patient Type: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

3) By Disease: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome, Central Sleep Apnea Syndrome, Complex Sleep Apnea Syndrome

4) By End User: Hospital And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Specialty Care Center, Home Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sleep apnea devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global sleep apnea devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the sleep apnea devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Definition

Sleep apnea devices refer to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) equipment that can stop snoring and prevent sleep apnea. In order to keep upper airway passages, open and avoid snoring and sleep apnea, a CPAP machine applies exactly the right amount of air pressure to a mask.

Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sleep apnea devices market size, sleep apnea devices market drivers and trends, sleep apnea devices market major players, sleep apnea devices competitors' revenues, sleep apnea devices market positioning, and sleep apnea devices market growth across geographies. The sleep apnea devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

