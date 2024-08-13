Russia's central bank announces revocation of banking license for American Express Bank

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia's central announced the revocation of the license for the Russian subsidiary of American Express Bank. This move came as a result of a request made by American Express Bank itself, marking the end of the subsidiary's official operations in the country.



The central bank explained that the license revocation was carried out following a formal petition submitted by American Express Bank LLC. This petition was filed after the sole shareholder, American Express Company, decided to voluntarily liquidate the institution. The decision reflects the parent company's strategic move to wind down its operations in Russia.



American Express Bank had been a registered entity under the Central Bank of the Russian Federation since December 2005. The bank had a notable presence in the Russian financial sector for many years before its activities were scaled back. However, by December 2022, the bank ceased all operations in Russia, following a directive from its founder, American Express Company, which is a prominent American bank holding company and a multinational financial services corporation.



The closure of American Express Bank’s Russian subsidiary is part of a broader trend of Western financial institutions reducing or ending their operations in Russia amid shifting geopolitical and economic conditions. The decision to revoke the license and liquidate the subsidiary underscores the changing dynamics in the global financial landscape and the strategic adjustments being made by multinational corporations in response to these challenges.

