(MENAFN) In a troubling escalation of conflict, a Palestinian youth sustained serious injuries from Israeli gunfire during a recent incursion by Israeli forces into the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh. The raid, which took place during the night, saw Israeli storming key neighborhoods and conducting operations that led to heightened violence and property damage.



According to reports from security sources and Wafa, the Israeli forces launched their operation by entering the Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah and the um Al-Sharayt neighborhood in Al-Bireh. In Ramallah, the troops specifically targeted a residential building associated with Dr. Aysar Barghouti, a detainee. Similarly, in Al-Bireh, they raided an apartment linked to Dr. Khaled Al-Kharouf, another detainee. Both properties were subjected to searches and were eventually demolished as part of the raid.



The incursion into Al-Tira neighborhood resulted in intense clashes between the Israeli soldiers and local residents. During these confrontations, Israeli forces utilized live ammunition and poison gas canisters, escalating the violence. The exchange of fire and the deployment of gas canisters led to the injury of a young Palestinian man, who was shot in the back. Emergency medical responders transported him to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.



The raid and subsequent violence have intensified the already volatile situation in these areas, contributing to a climate of fear and unrest among the local population. The destruction of residential properties and the injury of civilians underscore the severe humanitarian impact of such military operations, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by residents in the conflict-ridden regions of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.



This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence and conflict in the region, reflecting the deep-seated tensions and the complex dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The continuous military actions and their repercussions on civilian life continue to draw international concern and underscore the urgent need for resolution and peace efforts.

