Voltas Opens Its 4Th Brand Store In Lucknow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, 13th August 2024: Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata's has launched a new and exclusive brand store in Lucknow yesterday. Besides being the No.1 AC Company across India, Voltas is also a leading brand in East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand markets with a share of over 29% in East Uttar Pradesh. The new brand store becomes the 4th in Lucknow and 51st in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This state-of-the-art brand store, represents Voltas' commitment to provide better customer experience and was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Deba Ghoshal, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Voltas and Mr. Ajay Dubey, Regional Business Head, North UP and UK. Voltas continues to be a market leader both in Split and Window air conditioners in India and this new store is a small step towards expanding the Company's reach across the length and breadth of the country.



A large portion of India's air conditioner sales are attributed to the growing demand from smaller cities like Lucknow where air conditioners are in high demand given the soaring temperatures and extended summers. This growing demand is also a result of better spending power and affordable finance schemes making purchases easy on the pocket.



Spread across 1600 sq. ft. area with professionally trained staff, this brand store is located in Singh Tower, Ground & First Floor, Sector-2, Near-Mama Chauraha, Vikas Nagar, Lucknow and will be operated by SS Refrigeration & Infrapromoters Private Limited, a renowned name in the field of Consumer Durables. This store will offer a wide array of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, comprising Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Heaters, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, and Dishwashers. As an introductory offer, Voltas offers Cashback Offer for customers making non-EMI purchases and additional cashback benefits upon purchase for customers purchasing on EMI basis, from the brand shop.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said,“We are delighted to announce the launch of yet another Voltas Brand Shop at Lucknow. With a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, we have understood the market and are now confident of delivering and fulfilling the needs of customers here. We believe that Lucknow is an important emerging market for Voltas and we see immense potential in the city. Through this brand store, we aim to bring our innovative product range to our consumers and boost our visibility in mini metros. As a market leader, we have always placed the customer at the core of all our business operations and our endeavour is to provide them with technologically advanced products to meet their everyday needs.”



The Voltas 2024 RAC product portfolio is overall 81 SKUs, with 63 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 3 SKUs in Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC, 5 Fixed Speed Split AC SKUs, 1 SKU in Fixed Speed Hot & Cold Split AC, 4 in Inverter Window ACs, and 5 SKUs in Fixed Speed Window ACs. Voltas' Air purifier category presently has 3 SKUs. The Company has also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing Water Heaters that has 16 SKUs presently. Whereas, 47 new SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer, were introduced.



Through its Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2024 by launching a series of new products. Keeping the brand promise and commitment to stand by the 'Make in India' initiative, Voltas Beko has unveiled a range of home appliances with new Frost-free refrigerators and Top-load washing machines. Equipped with a 12-year warranty on AC compressor and refrigerator motors, these products are proudly indigenous with advanced features that will cater to the evolving needs of new-age customers.



About Voltas Limited: Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

