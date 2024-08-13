Hexagon Agility Receives Significant Order For RNG Fuel Systems From Major Refuse Fleet In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has received orders for natural (RNG) systems from a major refuse fleet in North America. The orders have a total value of USD 18.7 million (approximately NOK 203 million).

"We are proud to enable this refuse fleet to achieve cost-effective, carbon-negative without compromising their existing business operations," says Eric Bippus, EVP Sales & Systems Development, Hexagon Agility. "Refuse fleets face the challenge of heavy payloads and unique and demanding operating environments.

Making the switch to RNG offers fleets a proven and profitable option that reduces their carbon footprint - and provides a reliable and cost-effective solution for critical fleet operations."

About the market

RNG captured from organic material in

agricultural, wastewater, landfill, or food waste can produce carbon-negative results when fueling on-road vehicles like short- and long-haul trucks, transit buses, and refuse and recycling collection vehicles.



According to The Transport Project (formerly NGVAmerica) in the U.S. in 2023, 79% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles was RNG. This number grew by 16% compared to 2022 volumes, increasing 234% over the last six years.

Timing

Deliveries of the

RNG fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, light-weight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at

hexagonagility

and follow @HexagonAgility on X and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at

hexagongroup

and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

