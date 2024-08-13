Karnataka: Navy Joins Search For Missing Kerala Lorry Driver In Shirur Landslide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: The Indian Navy has joined the search operation for the missing lorry driver, Arjun, and others who went missing after a landslide in Shirur in Karnataka. The search operation, which resumed today, will use sonar to locate the exact position of the lorry.

A team of Navy personnel from Karwar arrived in Shirur at 9 am today to conduct the search operation. They will also study the speed of the river's flow to determine the best course of action. After this, the Navy's diving experts will decide whether to conduct a diving search operation in the river after the initial search operation.

Arjun's family had earlier criticized the North Kannada district administration for delaying the search operation. They had threatened to stage a protest in Shiruru if the search operation did not resume. The Kerala government had also put pressure on the Karnataka government to resume the search operation. Speaking on the issue, Minister AK Saseendran said there is no need to disbelieve Karnataka government.

"The Karnataka government has assured that the search operation will continue. Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been informed of the concerns of Arjun's family," he said.

The search operation is being closely monitored by the authorities, and the family of the missing driver is being kept informed of the developments.

