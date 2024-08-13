Who Is Sona Dey? Youtuber 'MMS Video' Goes Viral; Know The TRUTH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sona Dey is a renowned social influencer and YouTuber with millions of Instagram followers and over 2.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Sona is continuously adding dancing videos and vlogs to her YouTube page.



In today's world, MMS videos or private movies are frequently seen becoming viral on social media.

Recently, a purported private video of Sona Dey became viral online.

In the MMS video, Sona Dey was purportedly shown in an extremely unpleasant position.

It is worth noting that Sona Dey has branded the viral MMS video a hoax.



When a mobile messaging service (MMS) video captured by a social media influencer becomes viral, there is a tidal wave of activity on the internet.



Sona Dey is a renowned social media influencer and YouTuber with millions of Instagram followers and over 2.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She continuously adds dancing videos and vlogs to her YouTube page.

Sona Dey is currently popular on the internet, since her claimed MMS video has gone viral.



However, regarding this video, Sona Dey said, "This is not me, and this video is being made only to defame me. This is just an edited video."



After Sona Dey's Alleged Full MMS Video became popular on social media, she posted a video on her YouTube channel claiming that the film was not hers.

The girl in the video was a Bangladeshi, and that she was being defamed by circulating it in her name.

