'Neeraj Chopra Is Like A Son To Manu's Mother': Manu Bhaker's Father Shuts Down Marriage Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kishan Bhaker, the father of celebrated Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, has addressed the recent buzz surrounding a of his wife, Sumedha Bhaker, engaging in conversation with Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra.

The video quickly went viral, giving rise to a wave of memes and jokes, with many speculating that Sumedha Bhaker might be evaluating Chopra as a potential suitor for her daughter, Manu.

However, Ram Kishan Bhaker was quick to dispel these rumors, emphasizing that the family is currently focused solely on Manu's athletic career.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he clarified that Manu is "still very young" and not of marriageable age. "We are not even thinking about her marriage right now," he asserted, putting an end to any speculation about Manu's future plans.

Addressing the content of the video, Ram Kishan explained the nature of their relationship with Neeraj Chopra, highlighting the familial bond that exists between them.

"Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son," he stated, emphasizing that the connection is one of affection and respect rather than anything romantic.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle also chimed in, dismissing the rumors with a light-hearted remark. He noted, "Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know."

Both families have made it clear that any significant events in their lives, including Neeraj's potential marriage, will be publicly announced, much like the celebration of his Olympic victory.

Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra, both hailing from Haryana, have made remarkable contributions to Indian sports. Manu Bhaker recently made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by securing bronze medals in both the women's 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. This achievement made her the first Indian woman shooter to stand on the Olympic podium.

Neeraj Chopra, known for his incredible prowess in javelin throwing, also added to India's Olympic tally with a silver medal in Paris. His throw of 89.45m was outmatched by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a record with a 92.97m throw to claim the gold.

As both athletes continue to make their mark on the global stage, their families remain focused on supporting their sporting careers, dismissing any distractions from their path to further success.