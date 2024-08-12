Egypt Healthcare Authority, Astrazeneca Boost Collaboration On Cancer, Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt Healthcare Authority and AstraZeneca Egypt have pledged to deepen their collaboration on a range of healthcare initiatives, including cancer and rare treatment, expanding healthcare access, and leveraging to improve patient care.

The two organisations outlined their plans during a meeting between Egypt Healthcare Authority Chairperson Ahmed El-Sobky and AstraZeneca Egypt Country President Hatem Werdany on Monday.

A key focus of the partnership is to expand healthcare services to remote areas through telemedicine and the establishment of a virtual hospital in Ismailia. El-Sobky emphasised the importance of this initiative in providing timely care to underserved populations.

“We aim to provide high-quality remote consultations and diagnoses, making healthcare services available to citizens in strategic and remote areas,” he said.

The two organisations also plan to establish an innovation centre using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and accessibility. El-Sobky highlighted the potential of AI for early disease detection, including cancer and rare diseases.

“The expansion of AI technology for early diagnosis of diseases, including cancer and rare diseases, is a priority,” he said.

Training healthcare teams, establishing national drug and disease offices, and introducing new services such as genetic drug testing are also part of the collaboration.

El-Sobky expressed interest in joining AstraZeneca's“Cancer Care Africa” initiative, which aims to improve cancer care across the continent. The Healthcare Authority will contribute to the initiative through healthcare worker training, health surveys, and awareness campaigns.

The partnership will also focus on early detection of non-communicable diseases, particularly kidney failure, and exploring the environmental impact of healthcare.

Werdany emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in building a robust and sustainable healthcare system. He praised the Healthcare Authority's progress in the sector and expressed AstraZeneca's commitment to continued collaboration.

“The partnership aims to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system by expanding the use of AI technologies for early diagnosis of various diseases, including cancer and rare diseases, and supporting the generation and use of health data, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 to achieve health sustainability,” Werdany said.

Both parties expressed confidence in the potential of their collaboration to improve healthcare outcomes for Egyptians.



