Zelensky Chairs Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the ongoing raid in Kursk region.

The president reported this via social media, Ukrinform saw.

"The most important: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on our defensive actions on the front and our operations in the Kursk region. We are grateful to all and commanders for their resilience and decisive actions. Among other things, we have instructed the of Internal Affairs, other Government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine to prepare a humanitarian plan for the area of operation," Zelensky emphasized.

The president also heard reports from the economic bloc by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. "We are increasing the share of Ukrainian production in public procurement. The Government is preparing long-term, predictable contracts for our companies for 5-10 years," Zelensky added.

The head of state said several instructions had been issued at the Staff meeting.

"To the Coordination Headquarters, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs-to prepare a clear and transparent strategy for the return of our people from Russian captivity. To the Ministry of Defense and our diplomats-to present a list of necessary actions on our part to obtain our partners' permission to use long-range weapons to defend our territory," the president noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU expects Russia to stage war crimes against the civilian population in Kursk region to accuse the Ukrainian forces.