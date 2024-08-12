Kuwait's Governors Express Condolences Over Demise Of Sheikh Salem

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's governors expressed on Monday their sincere condolences to the country's leadership on the demise of President of the National Guard, Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Hmoud Al-Jaber AL-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Bader Sabah Al-Salem, Al-Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athby Nasser Al-Sabah, Hawally Governor Ali Al-Asfar and Al-Jahra Governor Hamad Al-Hebeshi, all expressed in different statements, their deep condolences to family on the tragic occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on his soul, inspire his family with patience and solace. (end) hmd

