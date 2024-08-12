Kuwait's Governors Express Condolences Over Demise Of Sheikh Salem
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's governors expressed on Monday their sincere condolences to the country's Political leadership on the demise of President of the National Guard, His Highness sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah.
Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Hmoud Al-Jaber AL-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Bader Sabah Al-Salem, Al-Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athby Nasser Al-Sabah, Hawally Governor Ali Al-Asfar and Al-Jahra Governor Hamad Al-Hebeshi, all expressed in different statements, their deep condolences to Al-Sabah family on the tragic occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on his soul, inspire his family with patience and solace. (end)
