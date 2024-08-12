Network Firm Shares Rising On Acquisition News
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This company is investing in the future of technology and is now focusing on %Fintech , which is rapidly becoming the mainstream Technology powering today’s %Telecommunication applications.
%ViperNetworks (OTC: $VPER), the premier telecommunications and Network engineering solution provider in the field of Smart Street Lights and Smart Poles technology, announced in a press release today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the telecommunications assets of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp, now known as %HammerTechnologyHoldings (OTC: $HMMR).
This acquisition will be made in exchange for Hammer common stock beneficially owned by Viper Networks. The assets involved in this transaction include Endstream Communications, LLC, a wholesale voice operator, and 1stPoint Communications, LLC, along with its subsidiaries, which encompass various competitive local exchange carriers, a mobile network operator, carrier services, and web hosting.
Shares of Viper were trading up over 16 percent in morning trade.
