Atom Launches Platform For Data-Driven Insights About Branding Trends And More, Atomradar

AtomRadar will provide users with original, just-in-time and free-of-charge data across branding news and trends.

- Grant Polachek, Chief Growth Officer at AtomHOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atom – one of the world's leading destinations for domain names – has launched AtomRadar, a free offering data and research insights aimed to elucidate the branding topics of the day. AtomRadar runs multiple weekly surveys and data breakdowns, throwing light on what's happening in the world of branding. In addition to their internal surveys, companies and individuals can request personalized, bespoke branding surveys using AtomRadar's technology.AtomRadar harnesses the power of Atom's enterprise-grade qualitative and quantitative research platform to provide just-in-time research and insights on branding trends, news, and more. The new site offers deep insights from real people, fast. It's backed up by Atom's decade plus of branding experience, during which the company has worked with over 50,000 clients – from startups to large corporations such as Nestle, Pepsi, Dell and a massive network of users and vendors.“Atom as a core brand is passionate about data. We realize that when it comes to branding, people have both timeless and time-sensitive questions. AtomRadar can help them answer these questions quickly, and in an informative and unbiased manner. This is a powerful research tool that rivals industry giants, and it's also free of charge,” said Grant Polachek, Chief Growth Officer at Atom.“Our hope is that AtomRadar will become a destination for thought leaders, brands, businesses, and product leaders who want the best, most accurate, and latest objective information when it comes to trends and products in their industry. Our years of branding experience have taught us that research of this caliber is both invaluable and usually difficult and expensive to carry out. AtomRadar aims to change that.” Polachek added.AtomRadar offers three types of insights:-Branding landscape: how is the public reacting to recent branding trends? For example: which brand tones do consumers prefer – humorous, casual and respectful?-Branding news: how is the public reacting to any major brand updates? For example: what do they think of Megan Markle's new home and lifestyle goods brand ?-Branding theories: are foundational branding ideas backed up by data. For example, does color psychology need an update?This data can be used by companies, agencies, startups, media organizations, independent journalists, and others to understand patterns, consumer behavior, and rationales behind branding trends.While AtomRadar will publish its own research studies, it is also partnering up with journalists, thought leaders and brands to collect data on topics of their interest, free of cost. To partner with AtomRadar and gather data for their brand, companies or individuals can contact Thom Davies at ....About Atom:Atom, formerly Squadhelp, aims to provide everything you need to launch a successful brand, starting with a name. Alongside the best collection of premium domains on the internet, Atom offers an ever-evolving suite of tools for naming, audience testing, brand alignment, trademark, and much more. The platform is powered by an internal team of experts who have worked on 50,000+ naming projects with brands like Dell, Pepsi, and Nestle, supported by cutting-edge AI and a brilliant community of creative freelancers.For media inquiries, please contact:

