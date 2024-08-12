Hailey-Petty Law Firm, PLLC Welcomes Attorney Sharrissa Baeza To The Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Estate Planning & Probate Attorney Sharrissa Baeza

--Attorney Baeza brings high-level estate planning & probate experience to the team--

- Sharrissa BaezaNORTH EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hailey-Petty Law Firm, PLLC announced today that estate planning and probate attorney Sharrissa Baeza has joined its team. Attorney Baeza comes to the Hailey-Petty Law Firm with several years of high-level experience handling estate planning and probate matters. Baeza will provide legal services at the firm's San Antonio location.Originally from central Texas, Baeza earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Texas A&M University, and her law degree from the South Texas College of Law – Houston, where she gained experience providing pro bono estate planning and probate services to families and individuals within the local community. Baeza also has experience in business and intellectual property law .“My top priority is to provide thorough and compassionate estate planning and probate services that set individuals and families up for long-term success,” says Baeza.“By crafting individualized strategies for each of my clients, I can provide them with the peace of mind they deserve, knowing that their future goals and final wishes will be fulfilled as intended.”When she's not practicing law, you can find Baeza spending time with her husband and dog, exploring the Hill County, and traveling as often as possible.

