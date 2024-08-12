Burns Funding Secures Growth Capital For The Droning Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter J. Burns, III, Founder of Burns FundingLA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burns Funding , an alternative funding company focused on helping entrepreneurs, has secured substantial and important growth capital for The Droning Company .With the global drone estimated to reach a value of $76.8 billion U.S. dollars in the next ten years [Yahoo! Finance], The Droning Company is extremely well positioned to grow along with it. The Droning Company's unique business strategy combines a profile site for FAA-qualified drone pilots seeking jobs, a listing resource for individuals and companies looking to hire experienced pilots in their area, and a vibrant content destination that shares trending news, product tips and reviews, educational materials, and more.To ensure The Droning Company achieves the success it should, Burns Funding offered conventional unsecured funding, as well as an innovative program to service debt. The immediate infusion of working capital will allow The Droning Company to take advantage of critical business opportunities as it continues to seek investment.“It's really quite phenomenal,” said Peter J. Burns, III, CEO and founder of Burns Funding.“The Droning Company has created a robust marketplace in an industry that is set to grow exponentially in the coming years.”“Peter immediately recognized the potential of our company and fast-tracked the funding process,” said Stuart Smith, founder and CEO of The Droning Company.“We've also asked him to join our company's advisory board as Senior Financial Advisor. We're excited Peter agreed to come onboard, because his experience in developing startups into successful companies will be invaluable for us.”Burns' expertise and reputation has caught the attention of both Entrepreneur and Forbes, two prestigious magazines that enlist Burns as a regular columnist.To see his articles on Entrepreneur, visit:To see his articles on Forbes, visit:About Peter J. Burns, IIIBased in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University . In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation's first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an“open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a“common thread.”“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns.“Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won't rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”About The Droning CompanyFounded by rock musician and entrepreneur Stuart Smith during the global pandemic, The Droning Company is an online job agency for drone pilots, as well as a content site dedicated to all aspects of the drone industry-trending news, product reviews, pilot tips, educational resources, FAA updates and more.

