Palace Downtown Unveils its New Summer-Inspired Afternoon Tea Menu at Al Bayt

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (12 August 2024): Take some midday respite and make your way to Al Bayt, located within the stunning Palace Downtown, as this inviting venue introduced its refreshed Summer Afternoon Tea menu. Prepare to enter a space where culinary artistry meets palatial Arabian grandeur daily from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm as this exquisite afternoon tea offers a delightful escape from the summer heat, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Burj Lake and The Dubai Fountain.



The Summer Afternoon Tea menu is a three-tiered affair, beginning with a range of savoury bites on the first layer. Guests can indulge in the likes of a Smoked Chicken Tart with Avocado and Mango Salsa, a Citrus Marinated Prawn and Crab Sandwich with Lime Caviar, a Marinated Cucumber, Philadelphia Mint, and Dill Sandwich, a Charred Vegetable & Tomato Pesto Pinwheel, and a Mélange of Mushroom and Stracciatella in a Choux Bun.



The second layer features a refreshing assortment of seasonal fruits and berries, providing a light and rejuvenating interlude before continuing the culinary voyage of discovery for the grand finale. The third layer offers an array of sweet indulgences, including Yuzu Almond Entremets, Summer Berry Frasier, Pistachio Orange Blossom Petit Gateaux, and Dulcey Almond Date, with each mouthful bursting with flavour and meticulously constructed by the team of talented chefs.



To add to the experience, guests can also enjoy Earl Grey Lemon Pound Cake, Gianduja Chocolate Pound Cake, and a variety of signature scones, available in Candy Lemon and Plain, served with a selection of homemade jams and clotted cream. Wash all these tempting bites down with a tempting selection of signature teas and coffees, each more indulgent than the last.



Don’t miss out on this inviting affair and book your table at Al Bayt’s Summer Afternoon Tea, priced at AED 190 per person, the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the season’s flavours in an opulent and serene environment.







