People of UAE open up about their dreams on the Blue Sofa

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) A first-of-its-kind initiative, The Blue Sofa revealed that most UAE residents dream not for themselves but to give back to the ones they love. The campaign by Zurich International Life, part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), has sparked meaningful conversations about people's dreams across the UAE. Making a significant impact by creating a safe space for individuals to share their aspirations, the initiative is bringing together communities and fostering open, heartfelt conversations.



The initiative involves a cozy blue sofa travelling around the UAE, inviting individuals to share their dreams and aspirations. This simple yet profound idea has quickly become quite the talking point, touching upon an often-unspoken aspect of our lives—our dreams for ourselves and our loved ones.



"It’s so heartwarming to witness the stories shared by people joining us on the Blue Sofa. It’s been magical to see how selfless the community is in their aspirations for themselves and their loved ones,” said Sanaya Zubairy, Senior Digital Marketing Lead at Zurich. "Through this campaign, we aim to make a strong case for the need for financial protection to make your dreams come true.”



The hosts, well-known media personalities Khalid Al Ameri and Priti Malik have been instrumental in drawing in diverse crowds and encouraging people to open up about their deepest dreams. For instance, an 11-year-old boy wanted to become a scientist to find a cure for his sister who had cancer, a husband wanted to open a bakery for his wife to help her pursue her passion, and then there was the delivery boy who dreamt of building a house for his mother.



“The Blue Sofa allowed me to reconnect with my dreams and think about taking concrete steps to make these come true. It’s a beautiful initiative and the UAE needs more like it. I hope this encourages more people to realise their dreams,” said Virginiah during her conversation with Khalid.



Since the launch, over 190 people have sat down on the Blue Sofa and had conversations about their dreams for the future, videos from which have received over 2 million views already. The initiative is fostering a community-focused approach to educating the region about the need for financial education; as a result, traffic to Zurich’s Middle East website has doubled in the last month. The overwhelming response and engagement highlight the community's interest in financial planning and the value of the initiative.



The Blue Sofa will continue its journey across the UAE, making stops at various locations with more well-known personalities facilitating these meaningful conversations. This initiative aligns with the launch of Zurich’s recent Customer Claims Paid Report 2024.



By continuing to promote financial literacy and open dialogue about personal aspirations, initiatives like the Blue Sofa are essential in helping the community understand the importance of financial planning. They provide a platform for sharing dreams and inspire individuals to take actionable steps toward securing their financial futures, ultimately contributing to a more financially aware and prepared society.





