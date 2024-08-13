Only Krushna Can Mimic Jackie Shroff After Delhi High Court Grants Personality Rights To Veteran Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) and comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally responded to the question of his mimicry of Jackie Shroff. The veteran actor petitioned the Delhi High Court to defend his personality rights, there were concerns that Krushna might be barred from impersonating Jackie in his future stand-up performances. However, in a recent interview, Krushna said that the renowned actor personally called him and asked him to continue his mimicry.



Krushna confirms he can continue to mimic Jackie Shroff

Krushna stated that he is the only artiste, who is allowed to impersonate Jackie Dada as the latter personally called him in this regard. He claimed that the renowned actor applauded him for his mimicry.



Jackie Shroff's personality rights

Jackie Shroff's trademark is protectable, and as a personal name, it has a greater priority than the use of a trademark for goods/services. Section 2(m) of the Trademarks Act of 1999 includes 'name' in the definition of 'mark'.

The Delhi High Court granted partial relief to Hindi cinema actor Jackie Shroff in a case alleging infringement of his personality rights and trademark "Bhidu". Interestingly, this case comes only a few months after the Delhi High Court's order addressing the personality rights of another Hindi cinema actor, Anil Kapoor, where the Court read his personality rights through the lens of the right to livelihood. Rajinikanth's name, Amitabh Bachchan's baritone, Anil Kapoor's "Jhakaas," and now Jackie Shroff's "Bhidu": the inquiry into personality rights law in India is constantly evolving.



Professional front

Jackie Shroff's future projects include the action-thriller Baby John, which stars Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.