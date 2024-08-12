Special Forces Install Ukrainian Flag On Kinburn Spit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian flag flies on the Kinburn Spit, which was installed by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's (HUR) special forces following an operation on August 9.

The footage captured on August 11 was posted on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, Ukrinform reports.

"The flag of Ukraine is present on the Kinburn Spit,” the video description says.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a raid on the Kinburn Spit occupied by the Russians on August 9, the HUR special forces eliminated nearly 30 invaders, destroyed enemy armored vehicles and installed the battle flag of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence on one of the enemy's positions.