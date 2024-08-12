Chile’S Strategic Upgrade Of Its Antarctica’S Teniente Marsh Airfield

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile is set to invest $31 million in the Teniente Marsh Airfield, vital for accessing Antarctica.



This project, managed by the Directorate of Airports and slated to start with a public tender in September, targets essential enhancements.



Situated on the Fildes Peninsula and operated by the Chilean Air Force , the airfield is crucial for supporting both logistical and scientific operations on the continent.



It accommodates aircraft essential for transporting personnel and equipment, including Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules.



In addition, the airfield currently suffers from infrastructure issues like damaged pavement, inadequate drainage, and faulty lighting.







These problems are exacerbated by the harsh Antarctic environment. These problems compromise safety and operational efficiency.



The improvement plan, set for execution in the summers of 2024-2025 and 2026-2027, aims to revamp the runway and enhance visual aids. It will also overhaul the drainage system.



This initiative will create 700 jobs in the process. This investment is pivotal for maintaining Antarctica as a frontier for scientific research.



In short, it ensures that the airfield can continue to facilitate international studies crucial for understanding global climate patterns and environmental changes.



By strengthening this infrastructure, Chile boosts its logistical capabilities. It also reaffirms its commitment to supporting crucial global scientific endeavors.

