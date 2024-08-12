Spider-Man: No Way Surpasses Avatar To Become 3Rd Highest-Earning Movie In The U.S

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses Avatar and officially becomes the third-highest-grossing movie of all time in the US. It has been a wonderful journey for the Tom Holland starrer, released two months ago.

The has broken several records since the day of its opening weekend and has now shattered another one.

No Way Home surpassed Avatar on Monday, earning another $1 million at the box office, with its total haul coming to $760.9 million at the domestic box office since its December release. Avatar stands at $760.5M.



Back in January, No Way Home was the No. 1 film at the box office for the sixth weekend after its arrival.

Upon its debut, it saw the third-largest domestic opening ever, collecting $253 million during its first weekend to eclipse 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which had a $247.8M opening.





However, there is quite a big difference between No Way Home and the second highest-grossing domestic release. 2019's Avengers: Endgame has pulled in almost $100 million more, with $858M at the No. 2 spot, and 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens reigns supreme with $936M.

