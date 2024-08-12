Award-Winning Central City Hotel, Millennium Place Barsha Heights, Rolls Out Exclusive MICE Offer For Blue-Sky Business Events

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The limited-time offer runs until 15 September The offer requires a minimum 10-room reservation to avail





12

July 2024, Dubai - Millennium Place Barsha Heights, a centrally-located BLeisure hotel, is delighted to offer a fantastic value proposition for professionals with event plans this season. Its limited-time MICE offer (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) runs until 15 September, and is teeming with brilliant benefits and premium services that guarantee successful events and satisfying experiences.

Breaking down the benefits

With Millennium Place Barsha Heights' MICE offer, guests unlock a wide range of exclusive benefits. Priced at just AED 379 per person per room, when a minimum of 10 rooms are booked, guests enjoy access to premium facilities and conveniences.

Complimentary one Full-day access to meeting room/Ballroom: Perfectly equipped for blue-sky brainstorming, inspiring discussions, and productive work sessions. Coffee breaks, complete with sweet and savoury delights, are included.

Choice of team dinner or team building activity: Teams can choose to break bread together with a dinner buffet, or build bonds at the Bowling Club.

Daily laundry service: As part of this package, guests are welcome to have 3 pieces laundered each day. So they're fresh and ready for a power-packed day.

Complimentary room upgrade: Starting your stay off with a smile, guests enjoy a complimentary room upgrade, giving them a taste of the hotel's finer offerings.





Millennium Place Barsha Heights' MICE offer - the fine print

Offer dates: Book & Stay before 15 September.

Offer model: Exclusively applies to 10-room reservations per stay.

Offer limitations: This offer cannot be combined with any other promotions.

Occupancy: The offer's rates apply to single occupancy.

Double occupancy incurs an AED 220 supplement.

Charges: Prices are inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fees, and 10% service charge.

Tourism fee: An AED 15 tourism fee per room per night applies for the first 30 nights.

Availability dependent: Rates and rooms are subject to availability.





Millennium Place Barsha Heights takes great pride in designing a comfortable and inspiring backdrop for the UAE's business events. Bookings are now being accepted.

Guests are requested to book at least 48 hours in advance.

To book, contact ... or +971 58 606 0840.