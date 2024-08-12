Samsung Announces Exciting Independence Day Limited Period Offer On Galaxy S24

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India – August 12, 2024 – Samsung, India\'s largest consumer brand, today announced never-before-seen price on its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone.

Starting August 8, 2024, Galaxy S24 will be available at just INR 62999 as part of a limited period Independence Day offer. The phone was originally priced at INR 74999. Additionally, consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of the convenient 24 months no-cost EMI offer to purchase Samsung\'s flagship smartphone.



Galaxy S24 ushers in a new era of mobile AI, enabling consumers to do more with Galaxy AI. Galaxy S24 enhances and redefines the phone\'s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. For messages and other apps. Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended.



With the Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes users get AI-generated summaries and create templates that streamline notes with pre-made formats. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings. Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search with gesture-driven \'Circle to Search\' with Google.



Available in four vibrant colours - Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black and Marble Gray, Galaxy S24 features a streamlined one-mass design and comes with 50MP triple camera setup. With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot with Galaxy S24\'s AI Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. Galaxy S24\'s ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom.



Galaxy S24 features a 6.2\" display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that improves performance efficiency and can reach upto 2600 nits of peak brightness. Galaxy S24 also comes with enhancements in its chipset.



Galaxy S24 features a 4000 mAh battery and is secured by Samsung Knox for safeguarding critical information and protection against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.



Galaxy S24 continues Samsung\'s commitment to extending the product lifecycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer.



Galaxy S24 is available in all leading online and offline retail stores.

