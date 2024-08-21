Pro-Armenian Menedez, Who Resigned From The Senate, Faces 222 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New Jersey Senator Bob (Robert) Menendez's Senate career came to a close Tuesday, capping roughly five decades in Democratic politics that took him from the local school board to chair of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, just over a month after a jury convicted him on bribery charges, Azernews reports, citing apnews.

On July 16, a New York court found Bob Menendez guilty of a total of 16 counts, including bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. His arrest is scheduled for October 29. Menendez faces 222 years in prison.

Menendez's wife, Nadine of Armenian origin, was also charged with the listed items. However, her trial was postponed indefinitely due to her illness.

Menendez signaled his resignation would take effect at the end of the day Tuesday in a letter last month to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who said Friday he's tapping a former top aide to succeed the three-term incumbent.

Besides, George Helmy will succeed Menendez until the November election results for the Senate seat are certified late in the month, the governor said. At that point, Murphy said Helmy would resign and he'll name the winner of the election to the seat.

The stakes in the Senate election are high, with Democrats holding on to a narrow majority. Republicans have not won a Senate election in Democratic-leaning New Jersey in over five decades. His resignation also comes as Democrats gather in Chicago for their national convention to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to be their standard bearer nationally in November.