Pro-Armenian Menedez, Who Resigned From The Senate, Faces 222 Years In Prison
Date
8/21/2024 3:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
New Jersey Senator Bob (Robert) Menendez's Senate career came to
a close Tuesday, capping roughly five decades in Democratic
politics that took him from the local school board to chair of the
influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, just over a month
after a jury convicted him on federal bribery charges,
Azernews reports, citing apnews.
On July 16, a New York court found Bob Menendez guilty of a
total of 16 counts, including bribery, financial fraud, obstruction
of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. His arrest is scheduled
for October 29. Menendez faces 222 years in prison.
Menendez's wife, Nadine of Armenian origin, was also charged
with the listed items. However, her trial was postponed
indefinitely due to her illness.
Menendez signaled his resignation would take effect at the end
of the day Tuesday in a letter last month to Democratic Gov. Phil
Murphy, who said Friday he's tapping a former top aide to succeed
the three-term incumbent.
Besides, George Helmy will succeed Menendez until the November
election results for the Senate seat are certified late in the
month, the governor said. At that point, Murphy said Helmy would
resign and he'll name the winner of the election to the seat.
The stakes in the Senate election are high, with Democrats
holding on to a narrow majority. Republicans have not won a Senate
election in Democratic-leaning New Jersey in over five decades. His
resignation also comes as Democrats gather in Chicago for their
national convention to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to be
their standard bearer nationally in November.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108583161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.