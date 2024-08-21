عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Oil Price Settles Below

Azerbaijani Oil Price Settles Below


8/21/2024 3:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $3.10, or 3.76%, to $79.35 per barrel, Azernews reports.

October futures for brent crude were traded at $77.2 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

The price of the October 2024 contract for the export of "Brent" oil decreased by 0.09% and amounted to 77.13 US dollars per 1 barrel during the trading operations held on the ICE London intercontinental exchange.

On the New York NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of 1 barrel of WTI brand oil for export in October this year decreased by 0.15% to 73.06 US dollars per 1 barrel.

MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108583160


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search