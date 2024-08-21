Azerbaijani Oil Price Settles Below

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $3.10, or 3.76%, to $79.35 per barrel, Azernews reports.

October futures for were traded at $77.2 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

The price of the October 2024 contract for the export of "Brent" oil decreased by 0.09% and amounted to 77.13 US dollars per 1 barrel during the trading operations held on the ICE London intercontinental exchange.

On the New York NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of 1 barrel of WTI brand oil for export in October this year decreased by 0.15% to 73.06 US dollars per 1 barrel.